Fire Destroys Saddle Brook Home (w/PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A ferocious, fast-moving fire destroyed a Saddle Brook home Wednesday night.

One minor injury was reported in the blaze, which ignited in the garage of a two-story home on Nicholas Court off Pehle Avenue near the Garden State Parkway shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames in the attic that quickly blew through the roof and raced through the home.

All firefighters were ordered out less than 20 minutes after they'd arrived.

PSE&T was requested on a rush because of downed power lines.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down around 10:30 p.m.

Mutual aid responders who were reported to have participated included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park and Wallington at the scene, as well as Fair Lawn, Garfield and Lodi in coverage and on standby.

The Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded along with township police.

DAMIEN DANIS took the photos and contributed to this report.

