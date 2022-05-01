Fire Destroys Paterson Home Improvement Company

Firefighters rescued a dog during a four-alarm blaze that destroyed a home improvement company in Paterson.

The blaze broke out in the rear of the Empire Kitchen & Design on Berkshire Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

It went to two alarms and then three in under 20 minutes. It became four bells at 5:45 a.m. as the roof of the single-story building collapsed. The fire was eventually declared under control around noon.

No injuries were reported.

