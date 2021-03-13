Fire Breaks Out As Workers Demolish Former Sony Building In Park Ridge

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze Saturday afternoon that they said began in an HVAC unit atop the former Sony building near the Rockland border in Park Ridge.

The fire spread from one of three rooftop mechanical pods to the floor below in the four-story building, which a demolition crew is tearing down to make way for hundreds of new apartments on the 30-acre former electronic giant's campus just off the Garden State Parkway.

A report that one of the workers was plucked from the roof via a ladder truck couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Firefighters reported having the main body of the blaze knocked down within a half-hour, although several hot spots remained (see video below).

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hillsdale, Woodcliff Lake, Montvale, Westwood, Ridgewood, Saddle River and Pearl River.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hillsdale, Woodcliff Lake, Montvale, Westwood, Ridgewood, Saddle River and Pearl River. COURTESY: OR27

The Bergen County Arson Investigations Unit was summoned to help pinpoint the origin and cause of the blaze.

Borough police and a borough building inspector also responded, as did the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMS and Oradell Emergency Management, among others.

Sony moved its North American electronics division HQ to San Diego in 2004 but maintained space for various operations at the 220,887-square-foot Park Ridge building -- built in 1982 -- before selling to Paramus-based Hornrock Properties in 2015 for a reported $16.8 million.

Barely a mile from the Rockland border. GoogleMaps

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.