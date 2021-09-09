Fire Blows Through Roof Of Route 17 Burger King

Flames blew through the roof of a Burger King off Route 17 in Mahwah Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out in the eatery off the northbound highway around 7 p.m.

"It was heavy, but it was knocked down quickly," one firefighter said.

Firefighters from Ramsey, Waldwick, Hillburn, Hillcrest and Suffern were among the mutual responders either at the scene or in coverage.

Crews from PSE&G and Orange & Rockland also responded, along with township health and building inspectors.

