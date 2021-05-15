Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
7-Year-Old Child Stabbed Dead In Paterson
Fire Blows Through Roof Of Bergenfield Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze that ravaged a Thai restaurant in Bergenfield.

The fire at the Thai Food takeout and catering restaurant on West Church Street off Railroad Avenue broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the small structure, with no injuries reported, according to Mayor Arvin Amatorio.

Amatorio said he met with the owners and "offered the [b]orough's assistance in recovering."

Authorities were trying to officially determine the cause.

