Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ's Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million To Netflix's 'House Of Cards' Production Company
News

Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
13 Rennie Place, Lodi
13 Rennie Place, Lodi Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop.

The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights were among the mutual aid responders. County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.