Fire Across From Maywood Firehouse Quickly Extinguished (Of Course)

Jerry DeMarco
24 Park Avenue, Manwyood
24 Park Avenue, Manwyood Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Maywood firefighters quickly doused a house blaze that broke out across from their firehouse late Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the apparently-electrical Park Avenue fire across from the municipal complex, which includes the Police Department and Frist Aid Squad.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Hackensack and Rochelle Park.

A report that the fire may have been caused by illegal work being done at the home couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The Maywood Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating. A borough building inspector was notified, as well.

PHOTOS by Damien Danis

Coincidentally, a blaze broke out Thursday night in a home around the corner from a Paramus firehouse.

SEE: Paramus Firefighters Douse House Blaze

