FINALLY: Bergen's First Krispy Kreme Sets Grand Opening Date

Valerie Musson

Photo Credit: Instagram (@savouriesto)

The long-awaited grand opening of Bergen County’s first Krispy Kreme shop is just around the corner.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Rutherford Mayor Jeffrey Lahullier has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the new location — 51 Route 17 in East Rutherford’s Liberty Commons.

The new shop will make its world-renowned donuts on-site, occupying 3,200 square-feet of space with a drive-thru.

The Bergen location marks the fourth Krispy Kreme shop to open in the Garden State; others can be found in Jersey City, Springfield and Collingswood.





“Rutherford locals have been showing great words of support,” said a spokesperson for the shop in a press release.

“We are expecting a very successful turnout on our very first day.”





