Fight Sends Ridgefield High School Student To Hospital

A 17-year-old Ridgefield High School student was hospitalized after falling and hitting the back of his head during a fistfight with a fellow student, authorities said.

The other boy, 16, didn't sustain any injuries in the cafeteria confrontation, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, Ridgefield Police Lt. Bruno Carbone said.

The older student was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a large cut on the back of his head that required stitches, the lieutenant said.

Delinquency complaints were pending the results of an investigation, he said.

Both ALS and BLS units responded along with borough police.

