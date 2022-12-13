FIERY CRASH: Pole Lands On Officer's Vehicle, Stolen Sedan Occupants Flee

An officer escaped serious injury when a pole fell onto a police cruiser during a fiery overnight crash involving a stolen car and two fleeing occupants in Ridgefield.

The Infiniti sedan was being pursued when it slammed into a traffic light and utility pole at Broad Avenue and Route 5 outside the Ridgefield Fire Co. 1 firehouse shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved, the officer OK and the occupants gone, responders said.

They quickly doused the blaze.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit initially was summoned because of the police involvement but was quickly canceled once it was discovered that the officer was OK, responders said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit did respond, however, searching for suspects with negative results.

A PSE&G crew was requested to make extensive repairs and a flatbed tow truck was called to collect the wreckage.

