Fentanyl-Formula Elixir That Killed Infant Lands Parents In Prison

The Maryland mom who accidentally contaminated her baby's bottle with fentanyl leading to his death will be joining her husband behind bars.

Heather Marie Frazier, 35, of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended after pleading guilty over the summer to involuntary manslaughter, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith's Office. She will also serve five years of supervised probation upon her release.

Her husband, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 35, also pleaded guilty in March to the same offense and received the same sentence.

On July 3, 2020, officers from the Mount Airy Police Department responded to a basement apartment on Walden Way, where there was a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, prosecutors said.

The nearly 3-month-old boy was treated and transported to Frederick Health Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy performed on the infant determined the cause of death to be “Narcotic Fentanyl Intoxication,” and it was investigated as a homicide in Frederick County.

According to officials, the investigation determined that the Fraziers were living in a basement apartment and had been mixing fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared bottles for the infant son. That contamination led to his death.

Smith called the incident “a tragic case where drug addiction has destroyed a precious young life and the parents are faced with the consequences of their reckless actions.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.