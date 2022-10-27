Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed

A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said.

South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

The victim, who spoke no English, was interviewed with the assistance of Moonachie Police Officer Frank Tamargo, the sergeant said.

She described the robber as black, wearing a blue sweatsuit and white mask, carrying a white shoulder bag and driving an older-model black Mercedes SUV.

He'd apparently followed her from the Dunkin' Donuts across the highway in Little Ferry before kicking in the door of her room, beating her and fleeing with a small amount of cash, credit cards and gift cards.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help detectives identify and/or capture the robber, is asked to contact South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042.

All calls will remain confidential.

