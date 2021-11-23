Female Maywood Resident Finds Burglars In Home, Police Converge On Neighborhood

A pair of burglars apparently were surprised to find a Maywood resident home when they broke into her house on Tuesday, responders said.

Borough police established a perimeter with help from neighboring departments following the break-in on East Spring Valley Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

A report that the burglars had locked the woman in a closet couldn't immediately be confirmed. Nor could it be determined what, if anything, they took.

Police Chief Terence R. Kenny did say that the victim wasn't injured and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.

