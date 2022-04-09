Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

Female Jumper Rescued From Bridge Over Teaneck RR Tracks

Jerry DeMarco
The area remained cordoned off as negotiators talked with the woman on the Grayson Place bridge over the CSX tracks in Teaneck.
Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

HEROES: Crisis negotiators got a troubled woman to safety after she threatened to jump onto the CSX railroad tracks from an overpass in Teaneck.

Traffic and pedestrian traffic was stopped over the Grayson Place Bridge near Palisade Avenue after the woman was spotted outside the protective fence around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

The woman apparently was waiting for a train before jumping, one responder said.

Township police alerted a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, which sent a crisis negotiation unit. 

Train traffic was also halted as negotiators spoke with her.

The standoff ended around 10:45 p.m. An EMS unit conducted an evaluation before she was hospitalized.

It wasn't immediately clear what upset the woman, who was described as a professional from out of town. No one could say what she was doing in Teaneck. She isn't facing charges, responders said.

Crude oil and other flammable liquids are shipped along the CSX tracks, frequently raising concerns -- and protests -- from residents.

