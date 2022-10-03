Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims

A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims.

The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

Abdul Shaed, 47, of Paterson, then “reached into her vehicle and rubbed her inner thigh and groin areas after he returned her credit card,” the captain said.

The woman immediately drove off and called police, he said.

Police arrested Shaed and charged him with criminal sexual contact before releasing him to a family member under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

He was also fired from the job, Kane said.

Police, meanwhile, are “attempting to locate any other victims who experienced similar incidents involving the defendant,” he said.

