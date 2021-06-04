Feds: Union County Man Admits Collecting Child Porn Videos

A Union County man caught by federal agents with child porn took a guilty plea Tuesday.

Andrew Chu, 30, of Garwood, admitted during a videoconference with a judge in Newark that he downloaded what Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said were 90 videos “depicting the sexual abuse of children” from a dark web site.

Chu took a deal from the government rather than go to trial.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini scheduled sentencing on Chu’s plea to possession child pornography for Aug. 26.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Newark Field Office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski of her Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.