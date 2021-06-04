Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey City Man, 22, Accused Of Stabbing Newark Dad, 60, To Death
News

Feds: Union County Man Admits Collecting Child Porn Videos

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Photo Credit: ICE

A Union County man caught by federal agents with child porn took a guilty plea Tuesday.

Andrew Chu, 30, of Garwood, admitted during a videoconference with a judge in Newark that he downloaded what Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said were 90 videos “depicting the sexual abuse of children” from a dark web site.

Chu took a deal from the government rather than go to trial.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini scheduled sentencing on Chu’s plea to possession child pornography for Aug. 26.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Newark Field Office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski of her Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.