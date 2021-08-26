Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Feds Probe Explosions On Same Paterson Street

Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit (FILE PHOTO)

Authorities hadn't said by noontime Thursday whether a pair of explosions on the same Paterson block the night before were from fireworks or improvised devices thrown from a passing car.

They did say that agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the pair of incidents on 21st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities were looking for a white Nissan Quest after the devices were reportedly tossed in the middle of the block and at a travel agency on the corner of 22nd Avenue.

No one was injured, although a door and window were damaged, responders said.

