Feds: PA US Golf Worker Resold US Open Tickets Worth $3.4M For Profit

A Pennsylvania man employed by the United States Golf Association was charged with federal fraud for reselling U.S. Open tickets worth $3.4 million for profit, authorities said.

Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, is accused of stealing more than 23,000 U.S. Open admission tickets for the 2013 U.S. Open held at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, PA, and continuing through the 2019 U.S. Open held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

He sold those tickets to third-party ticket brokers in return for payments totaling more than $1 million, which was paid to Fryer mostly in the form of cash and PayPal transfers, authorities said.

The face value of the tickets that he stole was more than $3 million, Williams added.

The USGA had a strict 20-ticket cap on the number of tickets that it would sell to any one person, but the ticket brokers were able to acquire thousands of tickets to each U.S. Open by buying stolen tickets from Fryer, authorities said.

Fryer delivered the tickets to the ticket brokers sometimes in person, and sometimes by sending them via Federal Express or UPS, either to the ticket brokers themselves or directly to the customers of the ticket brokers, Williams said.

One of the ticket brokers also regularly emailed Fryer prepaid UPS shipping labels that he then used to send the tickets to that broker and that broker’s customers, authorities said.

“The defendant allegedly stole revenue from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club,” Williams said.

“Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for caution and concern.”

“Robert Fryer allegedly engaged in a years-long scheme to steal and sell thousands of U.S. Open tickets,” said Bradley S. Benavides, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

“Fraud is simply not the answer, if you feel your paycheck isn’t up to par. The FBI takes seriously allegations of embezzlement and fraud and will investigate anyone engaged in this sort of criminal behavior.”

Fryer was charged by Information with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

He faces a maximum sentence of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3,750,000 fine, and a $1,500 special assessment. In addition, Fryer will be required to pay restitution to the USGA and forfeit the proceeds he obtained as a result of his fraud.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael S. Lowe. Investigators appreciate the cooperation of the USGA in connection with this investigation.

