Feds: NJ Mail Carrier Picked Up, Delivered Drugs For Years

A New Jersey mail carrier took bribes for five years to help people use the U.S. Postal Service to ship coke, pot and other contraband through the mail.

Emerson Pavilus, 46, of Union was working for the post office in Flanders when he took the payoffs, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

“Among other things, Pavilus provided his conspirators with addresses in Flanders to which parcels could be shipped, intercepted those parcels from the mail stream, and personally delivered those parcels to conspirators at addresses other than those listed on the parcels,” Honig said.

Pavilus was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Newark charging him with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, receiving bribes as a public official and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Honig credited members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, the USPS Office of Inspector General’s Northeast Area Field Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark with the investigation leading to the charges. She also thanked the Irvington Police Department for its assistance.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation that Honig said “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.”

MORE INFO: https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Pesce of Honig’s OCDETF/Narcotics Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.