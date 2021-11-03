Feds: NJ Bank Employee, Bronx Buddy Swiped $600,000 From Customers With Stolen IDs

FBI agents caught a South Jersey bank employee and an accomplice from the Bronx who authorities said stole more than $600,000 from unsuspecting victims after swiping their IDs.

Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 32, of Gloucester City, worked inside a bank call center where he recruited co-workers to help steal the identifications of call-in customers, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Thursday.

The conspirators took photos or screenshots of customers’ information and signatures that they forwarded to Hill-Birdson and Lamar Melhado, 31, of the Bronx, Honig said.

They then had phony identification documents made in the names of the bank customers and used various runners to go into bank branches and make unauthorized cash withdrawals, the U.S. attorney said.

They also stole customers’ cash through online transfers, she said.

A 10-count indictment returned by a grand jury in Camden charges Hill-Birdsong and Melhado with various counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Both were scheduled for first appearances via videoconference Thursday afternoon before a federal magistrate judge in Camden

Honig credited agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency in Philadelphia with the investigation leading to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig of her Camden office.

