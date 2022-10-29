Feds: Men From Philly, South Jersey Admit Roles In Major Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking Network

UPDATE: A man from Philadelphia and another from South Jersey admitted their roles in a major drug trafficking ring that dealt meth and fentanyl, federal authorities said.

Kevin Salmon, 25, had 5½ pounds of meth and two guns in his home when it was raided by authorities, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Salmon had served as a courier for a major drug-trafficking network that "distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl," the U.S. attorney said.

A second defendant, John Munson, 47, of Deptford, admitted selling meth as part of the operation, he said.

Salmon and Munson both took deals from the government rather than risk trial.

Salmon pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden on Friday, Oct. 28, to selling and conspiring to sell both drugs, Sellinger said. Munson pleaded guilty Friday to possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, he said.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman scheduled sentencing for both men on March 9, 2023.

Two other defendants, Glenn Long and Savon Skipwith, are scheduled for a trial that begins a month before then. Whether or not Salmon and/or Munson help the government in that trial -- and to what extent -- will likely affect the length of their sentences.

Ten other defendants have also pleaded guilty in the case and could be called to testify.

Sellinger credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Newark Division with the investigation leading to the pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey Bender and Diana Carrig of his Camden office.

He also thanked:

the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF);

the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania;

the DEA's Philadelphia Division;

the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations;

the U.S. Marshals Service;

the FBI;

police departments in Bensalem, Berlin Borough, Berlin Township, Clayton, Deptford, Gloucester Township, Pennsville and Winslow Township;

the Bucks County District Attorney's Office;

the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force;

the Camden and Gloucester county prosecutor's offices;

New Jersey State Police;

the New Jersey National Guard Counter Drug Task Force;

Pennsylvania State Police.

