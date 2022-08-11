Feds Investigate 3 Deaths In 3 Weeks At NJ Amazon Facilities: OSHA

Federal officials are investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died within three weeks of each other at facilities in New Jersey.

The deaths occurred between July 13 and Aug. 4, according to the regional director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Leni Fortson, Regional Director of Public Affairs, confirmed OSHA is investigating the following:

A worker fatality on July 13 at an Amazon facility in Carteret

An accident on July 24 at an Amazon facility in Robbinsville. The worker died on July 27.

A worker fatality on Aug. 4 at an Amazon facility in Monroe Township, NJ

OSHA has up to six months to complete each investigation, Fortson said on Thursday, Aug. 11. Amazon is cooperating with OSHA with its investigation, the company said.

"We’re deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues and offer our condolences to their family and friends, Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson, said.

"Each of these tragic incidents have affected our teams greatly, and we are providing resources for families and employees who need them. Our investigations are ongoing and we’re cooperating with OSHA, which is conducting its own reviews of the events, as it often does in these situations."

As part of their normal operating procedures, OSHA often investigates deaths that occur in the workplace.

"We’re working with them as they conduct a review of these situations," Stephenson said on Thursday, Aug. 11. "Since these are all open investigations, this is all the information available at this time," OSHA's Fortson said.

