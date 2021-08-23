Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Passaic Resident Stabs Man, Threatens Woman With Child
News

Feds: Fort Lee Woman Gets 27 Months For Stealing $300,000 From ID Theft Victims

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Photo Credit: ICE photo

A confessed cybercriminal from Fort Lee was sentenced Monday to 27 months in federal prison for snatching nearly $300,000 from the accounts of ID theft victims, authorities said.

Briana Burford was caught using Bitcoin to make the purchases through “carding” sites that traffic in stolen credit card and bank account information, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Rather than risk trial, she took a deal from the government, pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark in November 2019 to wire fraud.

Federal authorities didn’t say whether the deal reached with Burford nearly two years ago involved any agreements to testify against others.

Burford, 27, must serve just about all of her sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

In addition to the time, U.S. District Court Judge Claire C. Cecchi sentenced Burford via videoconference on Monday to three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered her to pay $245,570 in restitution.

Honig credited special agents of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark with the investigation leading to Monday’s sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Kogan of her Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.