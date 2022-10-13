Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey

Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said.

Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time.

All of it must be served because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Several federal agencies teamed up to investigate Craig and Foster, who "regularly" bought methamphetamine from suppliers and conspired with each other, and others, to deal it throughout the southern end of the Garden State, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

It all came to an end after the women "went to a residence in Camden to purchase methamphetamine from a supplier and brought $3,000 with them to make the purchase," Sellinger said.

Rather than risk convictions at a trial, Craig and Foster each pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to conspiring to distribute five grams or more of meth in exchange for sentencing leniency, he said.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler scheduled sentencing for Feb. 14, 2023.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI’s Atlantic City Resident Agency, postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Philadelphia Division and agents from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General's Northeast Area Field Office with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of his Criminal Division in Camden.

The U.S. attorney also thanked the New Jersey State Police for its assistance.

