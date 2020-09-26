Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Feds: Essex County Man Shared Child Sex Abuse Videos

Jerry DeMarco
ICE's Homeland Security Investigations
An Essex County man trafficked child sex abuse videos, said federal authorities who arrested him this week.Mauricio Calderon, 49, of Belleville had several of the images on devices at his home when federal Homeland Security agents arrested him,  U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Calderon shared "multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors" using an app, Carpenito said.He also "publicly posted in a chatroom multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children and also sent links that redirected to web-pages containing child pornography," the U.S. attorney said.

Federal authorities charged Calderon with possession and distribution of child pornography,  he said.Carpenito credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to these charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case, Carpenito said.

