Feds: Duo Caught With AR-Style Rifle, Clothing Used In Camden County Gas Station Robberies

Federal agents captured two men following a pair of Camden County gunpoint gas station robberies, authorities said.

Paul Rogers, 27, and Kamau Bradshaw, 19, were both spotted after each robbery returning to a Camden residence with a large duffel bag, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Monday.

Authorities armed with a warrant searched the residence and found an AR-style rifle believed used in both holdups, the duffel bag and other pieces of evidence, Honig said.

Both Rogers and Bradshaw participated in the robbery of cash and cigarettes from a Pennsauken gas station last Tuesday, the U.S. attorney said.

One of the robbers wore a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and scuffed tan work boots, Honig said. The second robber wore a tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves and striped boxer shorts, she said.

Two days later, a robber wearing what appeared to be the same grey Nike sweatshirt and brandishing an AR-style rifle took several hundred dollars from a gas station in Haddon Township.

Bradshaw was wearing the striped boxer shorts when authorities arrested him and Rogers, Honig said.

Evidence seized during their arrests also included the grey Nike sweatshirt, scuffed tan work boots and the tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves.

A U.S. magistrate judge in Camden ordered both detained following a brief videoconference on Friday, Honig said.

Both are charged with robbery.

Honig credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' Camden Field Office, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and police from Pennsauken, Haddon Township, Vineland, Bridgeton and Brooklawn with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of her Camden office is handling the case for the government.

******

ALSO SEE: Federal authorities have charged six purported members of a Jersey City gang with stabbing a rival in broad daylight on a busy city street.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/news/feds-six-jersey-city-gang-bangers-charged-with-stabbing-rival/816637/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.