Feds Arrest Oakland Teen On Child Porn Trafficking Charges

An Oakland teen was arrested by federal agents Tuesday on child porn trafficking charges.

A federal magistrate judge in Newark released Nicholas Corsale-Althawabta, 19, on $100,000 on unsecured bond following a video-conferenced first appearance Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Corsale-Althawabta “used an internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors,” Carpenito said.

“Law enforcement officers discovered numerous videos of child sexual abuse on Corsale-Althawabta’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home today,” he added.

Carpenito credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Tsakopoulos of his Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

The news follows the announcement earlier today of charges against a Newark hotel desk clerk from Hackensack accused of collecting nearly 2,300 child porn files.

