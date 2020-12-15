Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Motorcyclist Killed In Paterson Crash Was Engaged City Resident
News

Feds: $250,000 In Mailed NJ Checks, Money Orders Stolen, Cashed By NYC Crew

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mailboxes
Mailboxes Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

More than $250,000 worth of checks and money orders were stolen from post office mailboxes in North Jersey by a group of thieves from the Bronx who quickly converted them to cash, federal authorities said.

Crew members operated for nearly 14 months, stealing checks and money orders from the mail, altering them, depositing them into bank accounts and withdrawing the proceeds before the victims discovered the fraud. U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Jose Lopez Blanco, 22, got them access to the mailboxes with a U.S. Postal Service master key, Carpenito said.

Law enforcement officers watched as Blanco used the key to steal mail from a collection box in Newark, the U.S. attorney said.

Bank surveillance video also shows captured crew members and accomplices conducting transactions from accounts they created specifically to withdraw the money, Carpenito said.

Charged with bank fraud conspiracy along with Blanco are Jesus Emilio Ruiz Ramirez, 21, Cori Mojica Caminero, 25, Marisol Gomez, 34, and Daury DeLeon, 24.

Blanco also was charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key.

Carpenito credited inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Newark Division, special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, police from Jersey City, Newark and Roselle Park, the NYPD’s Department of Investigation Office of the Inspector General and the New York City Housing Authority.

Handling the case for the government is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason P. Garelick and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.