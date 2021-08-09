Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
FedEx Van Gets Wedged Under Glen Rock Building: Guess How They Got It Out

11 Harristown Road, Glen Rock
11 Harristown Road, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A FedEx driver continued delivering packages after accidentally wedging his van beneath a Glen Rock office building.

The vehicle took out a sprinkler pipe at the Harristown Road building off Lincoln Avenue Monday morning.

"At least my truck is getting washed,” the driver told a responding police officer.

The driver delivered packages while a tow truck operator and police let the air out of the van's tires -- but that wasn't enough.

All four wheels had to be removed using two tow trucks.

Tow truck crew removes wheels.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Borough firefighters also responded, along with a building inspector. Another FedEx truck picked up the remaining packages for delivery.

The building didn't appear structurally damaged.

Out.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

