FDU Sheltered In Place Following Incident

UPDATE: FDU was sheltered in place on both sides of the Hackensack River as a precaution following an incident Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck that brought a large law enforcement response.

"Earlier this afternoon two men were involved in a fight," Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said. "One chased the other thru FDU.

"A machete sheath and BB gun were recovered. The suspect is still at large," the chief said shortly before 4 p.m. "FDU went to a shelter in place as a precaution. It will be lifted soon.

"The incident did not start on the campus and did not involve any students."

A New Jersey State Police chopper circled the area as troopers, Bergen County sheriff's officers and police from Teaneck and Hackensack fanned out in search of the suspect shortly before 2:30 p.m. A Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit was among the responders.

