FDA Approves Test That Can Detect Coronavirus In 45 Minutes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first rapid response coronavirus test that drastically decreases wait time for results.

Manufactured by California-based company Cepheid , the test can detect the virus in approximately 45 minutes, so patients will no longer have to wait days to get results back from labs.

Shipping will reportedly begin next week, although it's unclear which health care facilities will be getting them, or how many.

Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph.D., chief medical and technology officer at Cepheid, is calling the new test transformative.

"[The test can] help alleviate the pressure that the emergence of the 2019-nCoV outbreak has put on healthcare facilities that need to properly allocate their respiratory isolation resources," he said.

New Jersey has opened its first of two government-run testing sites in Bergen County, which was at capacity after just four hours the day it opened and after about 15 minutes on its second day of operation.

The Holmdel site was expected to open Monday.

