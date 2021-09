Don't be alarmed by the police activity at Parkway Lanes on Route 46. It's for entertainment purposes only.

"FBI's Most Wanted" will be filming at the Elmwood Park alley Friday, according to local police.

It is not yet clear which episode filming is for, but it will air sometime next month, local police said.

Filming at Parkway Lanes Elmwood Park PD

