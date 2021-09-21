FBI, Police Probe Out-Of-State Brian Laundrie Sightings After Florida Disappearance

As the FBI and police in Florida returned to a nature preserve to search for the missing boyfriend of a New York woman whose body was found in Wyoming, tips of sightings have poured in from across the country, including neighboring southern states.

Police in the City of North Port, in Sarasota County, Florida, resumed their search Tuesday, Sept. 22, for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Tuesday to confirm the body found in a Wyoming park on Sunday, Sept. 19, is that of 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito of the hamlet of Blue Point, in Suffolk County.

Petito disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her mother reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, after Laundrie, age 23, returned home to Florida in Gabby's van on Wednesday, Sept. 1, without her.

Laundrie has been missing a week today according to his parents who reported to the police that he had not returned from a hiking trip to the reserve.

He hasn't been seen since and remains a person of interest in Petito's disappearance.

Also on Tuesday, North Port police announced the case is now an FBI-led criminal investigation with North Port supporting the effort.

In addition to searching the vast preserve, law enforcement is also tracking down hundreds of "sighting" tips from across the country, including more than a dozen from residents in Alabama.

To date, none of the tips have panned out, although all tips are being investigated, officials said.

The renewed search for Laundrie comes a day after the FBI executed a search warrant at the family's Florida home where agents were seen removing several boxes and a silver Ford Mustang was also towed away.

Meanwhile, agents continue pouring over a hard drive from Gabby's van which was obtained through a search warrant as well as other information, including the fact that her cell phone was turned off for 15 days before her mother reported her missing.

The FBI is also seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.

To contact the FBI, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.