FBI Involved, $15K Reward Offered, GoFundMe Launched As Search For JaShyah Moore Continues

In the wake of the death of Gabby Petito, the nation is paying more attention to people who go missing.

JaShyah Moore, 14, of East Orange, New Jersey, is one of the missing persons receiving national news coverage, as seen on CNN and the View.

Moore went missing from Poppie’s Deli Store located at 520 Central Avenue in East Orange on Oct. 14 around 10 a.m., according to the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

She had been attempting to retrace her steps after misplacing the family’s debit card, her mother told PIX11 News.

Search crews scoured the area near the pond at Monte Irvin Park in East Orange searching for Moore on Saturday, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Moore frequents the park and bodies have been recovered from the pond in the past, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura told CBS2 over the weekend.

Since then a new reward poster has been released and it states that the Essex County Sheriff's Officer CrimeStoppers Program is offering $15,000 for information leading to her location and safe return.

A GoFundMe campaign page has also been launched by her mother Jamie Moore.

The funds will aid in the search for her daughter so she can have flyers, posters and t-shirts made, according to the campaign page and a GoFundMe spokesperson.

"As a mother, there are no words that can describe what my family and I are going through ... I just want my baby back home with her loving family laughing playing her PS4 with her little brother," Jamie Moore wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page.

A spokesperson from GoFundMe has reached out to DailyVoice and says this campaign is verified, guaranteeing that all funds will be distributed to JaShyah's mother, Jamie Moore.

The campaign has raised over $5,300 of a $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

The police also held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon saying they are continuing to search for Moore with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jamie Moore was questioned and DNA swabs were taken on Monday night, according to the police statement at the press conference.

Moore was also supposedly questioned for two hours by FBI agents while at the East Orange Police Department, who then asked her to take a polygraph Tuesday morning at Newark’s FBI headquarters, as she told PIX11 News.

The family’s toothbrushes were also taken, according to PIX11 News.

Moore, her daughter and her 3-year-old son, Jaiden, have been staying with close friend following a domestic violence incident involving her estranged husband, an East Orange police officer, in Irvington last year, according to the outlet.

JaShyah Moore is described as being 5 feet 5 inches weighing 135 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots, as listed on the Essex County Sheriff's Office reward poster.

Anyone who has tips or information regarding Moore is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 877-847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department 973-266-5041.

