FBI: Finger-Prick Test Can't Detect COVID, Certain Jersey Shore Lab Patients Should Retest ASAP

ALERT: "Rapid" finger-prick blood tests cannot diagnose active COVID-19 cases, federal authorities warned Friday, while urging patients of a particular Jersey Shore lab that's under investigation to immediately get retested and notify the FBI.

Finger-prick tests are used only to detect antibodies and not to diagnose active coronavirus cases, federal authorities said.

"Only a test that uses a nasal swab or saliva should be used to diagnose active cases of COVID-19," the FBI Newark Field Office said in an alert.

"If you were recently tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, located at 6715 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor, you are urged to be retested as soon as possible," the FBI wrote.

"Also, if you were tested using a finger prick blood test at that location, please contact the FBI at NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov.

"Your response is voluntary but would be useful in a federal investigation," the alert says. "Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information."

For more information on the FDA’s efforts to ensure Americans have access to high quality tests, click on the video above.

MORE INFO: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus.

