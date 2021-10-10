Fast-Moving Fire Ravages Hackensack Multi-Use Building Off Route 4

A raging fire ravaged a mixed-use pain management doctor's office and apartments in Hackensack.

The fire broke out at the 2½-story Noracare Wellness building on Main Street just off eastbound Route 4 around 11 p.m. Saturday.

All crews were ordered out of the building about a half-hour in.

The fire then went from two to three alarms -- blowing through the roof and collapsing an upper floor -- before it was knocked down around midnight.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Firefighters from Teaneck, Englewood, Bogota, Ridgefield Park, Bergenfield, Maywood, Rochelle Park and Little Ferry assisted either at the scene or in coverage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.