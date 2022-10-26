Contact Us
Family Sedan Gets Stranded On RR Tracks, Train Service Suspended On Pascack Valley Line

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
NJ TRANSIT stopped Pascack Valley Line rail service in both directions between Oradell and Woodcliff Lake following the mishap in the area of Lindwood Avenue and Kinderkamack Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Photo Credit: Paul Giordano for DAILY VOICE

A family of four had to bail out of their sedan after it got stuck on the railroad tracks near the Emerson train station.

NJ TRANSIT stopped Pascack Valley Line rail service in both directions between Oradell and Woodcliff Lake following the mishap in the area of Lindwood Avenue and Kinderkamack Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Substitute bus service was being provided.

The driver apparently put the Honda Civic into drive instead of reverse, responders said.

A heavy-duty tow truck removed the vehicle and train service was resumed.

No injuries were reported.

Paul Giordano took the photos.

