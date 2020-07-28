Famed 10-Foot Great White Shark Tracked Off Atlantic City Coast

Miss May is back in NJ.

The 10-foot, 2-inch great white shark was tracked by non-profit ocean life research group Ocearch off the coast of Atlantic City around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Ocearch has been tracking Miss May since last year -- and even set up a Twitter account for her due to her popularity.

In a tweet, the group said Miss May was visiting some of Mary Lee's favorite stomping grounds. Mary Lee is another shark notorious for showing up along New York City and New Jersey beaches in recent years.

Today @MissMay_Shark is visiting some of @MaryLeeShark’s favorite stomping grounds. She is off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/kilOjz23mO — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) July 28, 2020

Ocearch's active ocean life tracker follows sharks on their journeys around the world.

