FALSE ALARM: Report Of Gunman On Loose In New Milford Unfounded

A report of a gunman on the loose in New Milford -- which triggered a lockdown of all borough schools Thursday morning -- thankfully was proven unfounded, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

"It was a hunter walking to his car," Clancy said. "He is hunting out of state, not in New Milford. There is absolutely no threat."

Borough schools were placed on lockdown and then sheltered in place as police investigated what turned out to be a rumor that a man carrying an assault rifle -- and possibly two -- was seen on Hoffman Avenue near the Berkeley Street Elementary School.

Another rumor was that he was a suspect in an armed robbery.

All false.

Reinforcements poured into town almost immediately.

The Bergen County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices assisted in the search, along with police from Bergenfield, Cresskill, Dumont, Oradell and River Edge, Clancy said.

The chief thanked them all.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.