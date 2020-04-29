Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
FAKE NEWS: Warning Of Thieves Using Chemically-Laced COVID-19 Masks To Rob Residents Won't Die

DON'T share.
DON'T share. Photo Credit: Contributed

The folks at Facebook thought they’d killed a viral “warning” that villains were going door to door handing out coronavirus protective masks doused with chemicals to knock out unsuspecting victims and rob them. But it still won’t go away.

Facebook yanked the bogus post, along with two stunt videos in which people acted out the scenario, as part of its fight against false news and bad info.

“False information,” a warning that replaced both videos now says. “Checked by independent fact-checkers.”

Yet people are still sharing the actual image -- not just in the U.S. but around the world – on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

" WARNING ,” it says. " A new thing circulating now. People are going door to door handing out masks. They say it’s a new initiative from local government. They ask you to please put it on to see if it fits. It’s doused with chemicals which knocks you out cold. They then rob you!! Please DO NOT accept masks from strangers. Remember friends, it’s a critical time and people are desperate, the crime rate will spike. Please be cautious & safe! Thank You Please Pass This On "

If you see it, don’t pass it on. It’s a lie.

