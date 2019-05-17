Fairview Student, 19, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Prosecutor Charges

A 19-year-old student from Fairview was being held in the Bergen County Jail on accusations of is sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, said authorities who charged him.

Luis Tzoy-Deleon was arrested Thursday and charged with sex assault and child endangerment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor'ss Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti, and the Fairview Police Department under the direction of Chief Martin Kahn.

A first court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Hackensack.

