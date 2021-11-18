Fairview Officer Chases Down Westchester Driver With Illegal Gun, Magazine, Ammo, Police Say

A Fairview police officer chased down a Westchester County driver who was carrying a gun when he bolted during a pre-dawn traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Sebastian Castano stopped the Toyota Camry on 91st Street and Kennedy Boulevard just over the North Bergen border after the driver was unable to maintain a lane while heading south on Bergen Boulevard, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Castano had the driver -- identified as Zachary Montique-Lyttle, 22, of New Rochelle -- step out of the car after he showed the officer a phony driver's license, Kahn said.

A temporary license plate on the sedan also came back as expired, the chief said.

Castano had Montique-Lyttle gather his things -- including a child safety seat and a black bag -- while he summoned a tow truck to impound the Camry.

The officer then spotted a live round on the floor of the car, Kahn said.

Montique-Lyttle said it wasn't his, then quickly opened the bag to show Castano some prescription medications and pot, the chief said.

Then he suddenly took off on foot.

As he ran, Montique-Lyttle pulled a gun from the bag and tossed it, Kahn said.

Castano chased him all the way to an Exxon station at 88th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, the chief said. Seeing what was happening, a passerby jerked his truck over to slow down the suspect, Kahn said.

Castano then deployed a Taser, stopping Montique-Lyttle, he said.

Backups from Fairview and North Bergen -- who had a stop of their own in the area -- then converged on the scene. They recovered a fully-loaded Glock 27 with an extended magazine and hollow-point bullets, along with $3,000 in suspicious cash, Kahn said.

A judge ordered that Montique-Lyttle remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action on charges that include weapon and drug possession, resisting arrest, hindering arrest, obstruction, money laundering and possessing a prohibited magazine and ammunition.

