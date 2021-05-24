Fairview Man Charged With Beating, Imprisoning, Threatening Victim

A Fairview man was charged with beating, imprisoning and threatening a domestic violence victim over the course of several hours over the weekend.

Russel Marhull, 51, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest early Saturday on several charges, records show.

These included two counts of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal restraint, among others, in connection with the incident.

The victim didn't require hospitalization, responders said.

******

ALSO SEE: A convicted stalker from Bergen County sent a series of emails about a victim to several North Jersey school districts, municipalities and individuals, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/police-convicted-stalker-targets-same-bergen-victim-with-emails-to-schools-towns-others/809587/

******

ALSO SEE: A Ridgewood ex-con was arrested after he ignored a restraining order and continued sending a woman messages online, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgewood/news/ridgewood-ex-con-charged-with-cyber-harassment-for-messages-on-facebook-elsewhere/809608/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.