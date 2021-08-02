Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Driver Crashes Stolen SUV On Route 17 During Paramus Pursuit
News

Fair Lawn Woman, 86, Rescued By Police After Being Stuck In Rabbit Cage

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Police in Fair Lawn rescued an 86-year-old woman who'd become trapped in a rabbit cage over the weekend.

Officers found the victim after responding to an alert for a lift assist at a River Road senior citizens apartment shortly before 2 p.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They're not sure how long she was stuck in there, the sergeant said Monday, adding that the mishap appeared accidental.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.