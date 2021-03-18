Fair Lawn Police Capture 'Most Wanted' Westchester Fugitive

An ex-con was removed from Westchester County’s "Most Wanted Fugitives" list after Fair Lawn police found him strung out on heroin, authorities said.

Officers responding to a March 8 call of a man going in and out of consciousness in parking lot next to a Broadway (Route 4) check cashing business found Jordan Seacor, 31, of Ossining, sitting in his car, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

“He was sweating profusely and having difficulty staying awake,” the sergeant said.

As the officers watched, Seacor dug into his pockets, pulled out a bundle of heroin bags and stuffed them into a backpack, Metzler said.

After taking him into custody, they discovered the fugitive warrant out of Westchester, he said.

Seacor, whose criminal record includes arrests in California, Connecticut and Florida over the past decade, skipped bail following a bust in Ossining in March 2019.

Police reported finding two ounces of crystal meth, a pound and a half of pot, more than 100 cartridges of cannabis oil and some Ecstasy, along with a pistol-grip shotgun, $12,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

Authorities in Fair Lawn charged him with various drug and influenced-driving counts, as well as with driving with a suspended license after Fair Lawn Police Officers Tiller Uriarte, Timothy Ammann, Miguel Cruz and Robert Iozzia found him in the car.

Seacor was brought to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and then taken to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition once physicians cleared him. He was returned to Westchester on Tuesday.

