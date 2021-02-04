Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Frightening Pre-Dawn Moment: Wallington Mom, Special Needs Son Find Ex-Con Burglar In Home
News

Fair Lawn PD: Resistant DWI Driver Spits On Officer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: FAIR LAWN PD

A drunk driver from Sussex County spit in a Fair Lawn police officer’s face after he was found passed out behind the wheel, authorities said.

Makenzie Isgro, 24, “became combative" with officers who were unable to administer a roadside sobriety test after they responded to Ontario Avenue and Henderson Boulevard around 3 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He then spit in the face of an officer who was trying to read paperwork to him through the screen of the holding room door, Metzler said.

Police charged Isgro with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and DWI.

They impounded his vehicle and released him from custody, under John’s Law, before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, the sergeant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.