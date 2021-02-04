Fair Lawn PD: Resistant DWI Driver Spits On Officer

A drunk driver from Sussex County spit in a Fair Lawn police officer’s face after he was found passed out behind the wheel, authorities said.

Makenzie Isgro, 24, “became combative" with officers who were unable to administer a roadside sobriety test after they responded to Ontario Avenue and Henderson Boulevard around 3 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He then spit in the face of an officer who was trying to read paperwork to him through the screen of the holding room door, Metzler said.

Police charged Isgro with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and DWI.

They impounded his vehicle and released him from custody, under John’s Law, before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, the sergeant said.

