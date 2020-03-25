Fair Lawn Native's Distillery Swaps Spirits For Hand Sanitizers

Many businesses have had to substantially alter their day-to-day operations due to closures and restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis, and breweries are no exception.

Food and alcohol are still the main focus, but some breweries — including Asbury Park Distilling Co. — have halted their spirit production in favor of hand sanitizer.

Founded by Fair Lawn native Andy Karas, APDC is offering two free 2-ounce bottles of its hand cleaner to “current retailers and restaurants who remain open to serve the community,” the company wrote in an Instagram post .

“If you’re a current partner, please feel free to come by the tasting room for your allotment. Stay safe and healthy!”

The bottles are also being offered to first responders for free or with a purchase in the tasting room.

"This makes me feel so humble and proud that APDC turned their operations around to make something that can protect us and all first responders during this pandemic," Fair Lawn police officer Luis Vazquez said.

"A sense of unity and seeing people coming together (6 feet away of course) makes me feel we are going to get through this and makes me hopeful. 🇺🇸"

Meanwhile, the company shared its support for other establishments affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“To all of the restaurants that are being devastated by this pandemic we are with you and we hope our followers will all support you as well!” wrote APDC.

For more information, visit the company’s Instagram page .

