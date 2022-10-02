Fair Lawn Man, 21, Busted For Child Porn

A 21-year-old Fair Lawn man was caught trafficking child porn online, authorities charged.

Isiah T. Knight “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 100 files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit also found that Knight “distributed digital files of child pornography on the Internet,” the prosecutor said.

Knight, who works as a cashier, was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and then almost immediately ordered released by a judge, records show. He's charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Fair Lawn police for their assistance, as well as officers from Saddle Brook and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who participate in the county Cyber Crimes Task Force.

