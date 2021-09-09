Fair Lawn Husband Charged In Case Of 2-Year-Old Who Swallowed Drugs

A Fair Lawn man was jailed after a 2-year-old child swallowed illegal drugs at an apartment he shares with the toddler’s mother, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities had already charged his wife, Mariel DeVargas, 23, of Langan Court, before arresting Ramon Vargas, 48, on child endangerment charges.

It began when the then-unresponsive child was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center on Aug. 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“Upon medical evaluation, it was determined that the child tested positive for the ingestion of illegal controlled dangerous substances,” Musella said.

The child survived, the prosecutor said.

Toxicology tests will conclusively determine which drugs, authorities said.

DeVargas, a Dominican national who works as a bartender, was arrested last Friday. She was brought before a Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack who released her two days later, with conditions, pending a court hearing, records show. READ MORE....

Then, on Wednesday, detectives from Musella’s office also arrested her husband on child endangerment charges. Vargas remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

