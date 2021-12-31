Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

Fair Lawn Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jeep, Hyundai collide at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn.
Jeep, Hyundai collide at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A motorist was hospitalized following a collision at a busy Fair Lawn intersection.

The crash at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road early Thursday afternoon sent one driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The other driver refused medical attention.

Both the Jeep and Hyundai sedan involved in the crash had to be removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Borough police and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and produced this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.