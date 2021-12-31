Fair Lawn Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A motorist was hospitalized following a collision at a busy Fair Lawn intersection.

The crash at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road early Thursday afternoon sent one driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The other driver refused medical attention.

Both the Jeep and Hyundai sedan involved in the crash had to be removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Borough police and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and produced this story.

